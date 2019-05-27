Youm-e-Ali procession culminates peacefully under tight security

The central procession of Youm-e-Ali on the 21st day of Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) culminated peacefully under tightened security measures on Monday.

The procession started from Nishtar Park and culminated at Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar on Monday evening. Strict security measures were taken to maintain law and order ahead of the Youm-e-Ali procession.

To prevent any untoward situation, search operations were conducted in parts of the city, including the Cantt Station, Rizvia Society, Jamshed Quarters, Lasbela and Patel Para areas.

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were also installed at sensitive points along the procession route. All objectionable sign boards and graffiti were also removed from all along the route.

A total of 5,572 police officials and personnel were deployed for the security of the central procession, who included 20 SPs, 47 DSPs and 102 women police personnel. A total of 71 police mobile vans, 62 motorcycles and seven police’s armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were also provided to the officials.

A traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali was also prepared by the Karachi traffic police to help the commuters travelling to and from the Saddar area. On the 21st of Ramazan falling on May 27, the procession started from Nishtar Park and travelled on its traditional route that included Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jamnis Road, Mahfil-e-Shah Khurasan Road, New MA Jinnah Road Corridor-III, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanjee Road, and finally ended at the lmambargah Hussainian Iranian.

As soon as the procession started, all the traffic coming to the Saddar neighbourhood was diverted towards Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guards, Ankle Saria to Jubilee and Garden. Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also lauded the efforts of the police personnel for ensuring the peaceful procession.