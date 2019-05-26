Tests ahead

The year 2019 is very crucial for Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, both on the domestic and international fronts. It will not only be a test of Imran Khan’s leadership skill to cope with the changing developments but also to ensure political and economic stability within the country. Another big challenge in 2019 will be the local bodies’ elections in the country. On the domestic front, the handling of the possible fallout of the cases against key opposition leaders will be a major test of the PTI government in 2019.

Bilawal Bhutto has announced that his political party will expose the government’s claims of implementing various major economic and governance reforms. Moreover, the PPP’s leadership is of the view that Khan’s government has not been able to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in the country. The opposition has threatened to launch anti-government protests after Eid.

Malik Zaryaab Haider

Sheikhupura