NAB seals wheat storages in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A team of NAB Sukkur raided three warehouses of the Food Department in Shaheed Benazirabad and seized the record.

According to sources, NAB conducted the raid on the information of alleged misappropriation and corruption in managing the wheat storage. The NAB team sealed the wheat godowns of Ali Abad and Majeed Keerio. When contacted, District Food Controller Vanesh Kumar told the media that the record of 61,000 wheat bags was handed over to NAB. He said the NAB team would visit again to count the wheat bags stored there.