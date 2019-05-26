Ulema urged to make anti-polio drive a success

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Sunday said the Punjab government was striving to make Punjab polio-free.

Addressing a meeting of Ulema here, he urged them to play a role in making anti-polio campaign a success. He said that Ulema had always played an effective role in protection of social and moral values, and today their role was direly needed against the crippling disease. “Our mission is to make the country free of polio as it is our national duty to work jointly to achieve the objective," he added.