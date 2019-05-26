Nishan-e-Pakistan conferred on Chinese vice president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award of the country, on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to recognise his services in promoting the Pak-China ties. The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held here at the President House that was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians and diplomats.

Wang Qishan arrived here earlier in the day on a three-day visit to interact with the prime minister and president besides signing agreements between the two countries to further enhance the bilateral ties. Wang Qishan is a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China friendship and had played a pivotal role in spearheading the revolutionary agenda of President Xi Jinping.