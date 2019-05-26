Couple killed, daughter injured in road tragedy

A couple lost their lives while their daughter was severely injured in a traffic accident in District Central on Sunday.

The accident took place at an underpass near Golimar Chowrangi within the limits of the Rizvia police station. According to police officials, the family was travelling on a motorcycle when it collided with a tractor trolley.

After the collision, the family was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced the couple dead while the daughter was admitted with critical injuries.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the site and inquired about the incident. The deceased couple was identified as 50-year-old Amir Khan and his 45-year-old wife Shamim. Their injured daughter was identified as 15-year-old Fatima. The family lived in the Pak Colony area, the police said, adding that the driver responsible for the accident fled the scene.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs for burial. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.