Man injured

DASKA: A man was inflicted injuries by unidentified people in a mosque in the area of Bombanwala police on Saturday. Mukhtar Ahmed of Kambanwala was present in the mosque when some men came and opened firing at him. As a result, he was injured. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

CASH SNATCHED: Bandits Saturday barged into a house and snatched cash and other valuables. Two bandits entered the house of Shahbaz Ahmed and took away cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments in the area of sadr police.

YOUTH INFLICTED INJURIES: A youth was injured by four accused over a land issue in the area of Satra police. Accused Atif and his accomplices entered the outhouse of Afzal and injured him. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, Motra police booked a man on charges of sheltering a proclaimed offender (PO). On a tip-off, police raided outhouse of Saeed to arrest PO Shafique but he was alerted by Saeed.