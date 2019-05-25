FWO starts supporting govt schools along Swat Motorway

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has started supporting government schools along the Swat Motorway that it is building as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The 82-kilometres long Swat Motorway is a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government project contracted to the FWO. It is nearing completion and would be opened to light traffic in June.

Recognizing the cooperation of the villagers living along the stretch of the Swat Motorway in Swabi, Mardan and Malakand districts during the construction of the road, the FWO decided to contribute to the improvement of the state-owned primary schools. With the help of local social workers and organizations and teachers, 10 schools in Katlang tehsil in Mardan district were identified initially and provided mats, carpets, chairs and tables, white boards, water tanks, water coolers, ceiling fans, tea sets, etc keeping the needs in view. It was also decided to build two toilets in one of the primary schools.

The handing over functions were held in two primary schools in Shamozai and Chail Dheray in which FWO officials, local elders, teachers, social workers and students were present in large numbers.

The Shama Welfare Organisation, a local non-governmental organization, organised the events. In the speeches made on the occasion, the public welfare activities of the FWO were praised for meeting the needs of the primary schools and facilitating the students and teachers.