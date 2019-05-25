Not just a toy

The Mardan district administration took the initiative to stop the sale of ‘toy guns’ during Eid. Due to the hectic efforts of DPO Mardan and DC Mardan, Section 144 of PPC has been imposed and toy guns have been banned. Toy guns are designed to look just like real weapons. They not only let children know how to operate the weapon of the same bore, but also promote aggressive behaviour in them.

We need to rethink our fascination with handing our children such toys. We also need to cooperate with the local police. The government too should take this issue seriously and a proper bill should be passed to stop this menace.

Numan Bacha (Swabi)