close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

Labourer falls to death

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 26, 2019

A labourer died after falling from an under construction building in the Manzoor Colony area on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station. The labourer died after falling from a multi-storey building after his foot slipped during his routine work.

The police said that deceased had been identified as 19-year-old Ikram Ashraf, who hailed from rural Sindh. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to his relatives for burial.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi