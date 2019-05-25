Labourer falls to death

A labourer died after falling from an under construction building in the Manzoor Colony area on Saturday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred within the limits of the Mehmoodabad police station. The labourer died after falling from a multi-storey building after his foot slipped during his routine work.

The police said that deceased had been identified as 19-year-old Ikram Ashraf, who hailed from rural Sindh. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to his relatives for burial.