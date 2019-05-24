CM orders crackdown on manufacturing, use of plastic bags

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered a crackdown against manufacturing and use of plastic bags throughout the province.

He was chairing a meeting on promotion of tourism in the province, said an official handout.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Minister for Tourism Atif Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for Communication & Works Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah.

The chief minister expressed concern and displeasure over the ongoing use of plastic bags in various parts of the province.

He added that the relevant laws should be implemented to curb the practice which was causing environmental pollution and threatening human lives and biodiversity in the province.

Mahmood Khan directed the administration to take stern measures against all those factories manufacturing plastic bags without using biodegradable material. He ordered imposition of heavy fines on the people involved in buying plastic bags from other provinces.

The chief minister directed the Information and Public Relations Department to launch an awareness campaign to highlight the relevant laws and penalties against the use of plastic bags.

This was needed to warn the manufacturers and shopkeepers in addition to educating the masses on the negative impacts of plastic bags on environment and biodiversity, he added.

The chief minister directed the Information and PRs Department to undertake measures in cooperation with the district administrations for promoting the use of biodegradable shopping bags.

Mahmood Khan directed the district administration to crack down against plastic bag manufacturers so that its production and use may be curtailed at the source.

He stated that the use of plastic bags had negative impacts on the tourism industry as it was one of the major causes affecting the natural beauty and tourist spots of the province.

The chief minister directed the district administration to ensure the availability of biodegradable shopping bags throughout the province. He called for banning new constructions in tourist spot in Kalam in Swat district.