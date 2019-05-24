39,255 cops, volunteers to perform security duty on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

LAHORE: More than 39,255 police officers, officials and volunteers will perform security duties on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (RA) across Punjab.

Among them would be 359 high-ranking officers, 611 inspectors, 1,543 sub-inspectors, 2,171 ASIs, 2,618 head constables, 18,258 constables, 5,222 police volunteers, 1,923 special police officials, 4,887 male volunteers and 1,663 women. Moreover, 280 walk through gates, 3,906 metal detectors and 1,364 CCTV cameras for monitoring of processions and Majalis will be utilised, said the additional IG Operations, Punjab, while briefing the inspector general of police, Punjab, who was chairing a video link RPOs and DPOs’ conference here on Friday.

The IG said four-layered security should be provided to the mourning processions and majalis by utilising all available resources on the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA) on Ramazan 21. He said nobody should be allowed to enter a procession without checking. Plain-clothes commandos should be deployed on the routes of processions. He directed that additional squads of woman police officials should be deployed for checking of women mourners while parking areas should be established 100 feet away from the A category mosques and imambargahs.

He also said that delay in police action in cases of child abduction or violence and rape of children would not be tolerated. The RPOs and DPOs should personally visit the crime scene in such cases and take stern legal action against the culprits without any delay. He said that search, sweep and combing operations in the city areas and Katchi Abadis of all districts should be conducted in order to ensure arrest of the anti-social elements.

The IG said that legal action should be taken against the landlords/landladies and their tenants on violation of the tenancy law without any delay especially the scrutiny of documents of the citizens staying in the areas of bus and railway stations and hotels should be ensured. The IG said the security arrangements for the last Friday of Ramzan should also be considered positively along with the security on Youm-e-Ali. He directed improved security arrangements at markets, banks, Ramazan bazaars and shrines. He directed that additional force should be deployed on all the important highways and roads of the province to control the issue of traffic management especially during Iftar time in the last ten days of the holy month.