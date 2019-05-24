PSB to holdsummer camp after Eid

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will organise a summer camp for boys and girls who are under 16 at its Karachi centre after Eid-ul- Fitr, a PSB official said on Friday. The official said the youngsters would be trained in athletics, table tennis, tae kwondo and badminton. Professional coaches will serve in the summer camp. The dates will be announced later, the official said.