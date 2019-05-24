close
Sat May 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2019

PSB to holdsummer camp after Eid

Sports

May 25, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will organise a summer camp for boys and girls who are under 16 at its Karachi centre after Eid-ul- Fitr, a PSB official said on Friday. The official said the youngsters would be trained in athletics, table tennis, tae kwondo and badminton. Professional coaches will serve in the summer camp. The dates will be announced later, the official said.

