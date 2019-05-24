Modi’s back

The BJP has won the recently concluded general elections in India and its rival party – the Indian National Congress (INC) – has witnessed a terrible defeat. The good thing about the Indian elections is that Rahul Gandhi, president of the INC, has accepted his defeat in the general elections by terming it a clear verdict of the people of India in favour of Narendra Modi and his party. It has been a practice in India that the losing party accepts results without levelling allegations of rigging.

Unfortunately, here in Pakistan, the results of general elections are not accepted and the losing party(ies) always put allegations of rigging in the elections, no matter how transparent and genuine the results turn out to be in favour of the winning party. It is time our political parties also showed political maturity and the losing political parties started accepting the results of the general elections. In this manner, democratic roots will further be strengthened, resulting in less political chaos in the country.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

*****

Following the Indian general election results, it is obvious that Narendra Modi is likely to become the prime minister of India again for the second term. If so, he will maintain his divisive policies, which is a matter of serious concern. His five-year rule saw an increase in jingoistic nationalism in India, leading to violence and bloodshed. To divert the attention of the masses from his failed socio-political and economic promises, he constantly engaged in conflicts with Pakistan, China, and others – risking regional peace. Also, hundreds of innocent Kashmiris and Indian Muslims were either killed or detained in the name of security or due to other Hindutva reasons.

It is hoped that sane voices in the forthcoming Indian parliament will resist his moves, and will pressurize him to work for the betterment and progress of the region.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad