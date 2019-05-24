50 houses razed on 9th day of KCR anti-encroachment operation

More than 50 houses were demolished on the ninth day of its anti-encroachment operation to clear the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) track in Gharibabad on Friday.

On May 9, the Supreme Court had given 15 days’ time to the Pakistan Railways to clear at least 50 feet on both sides of the local railway track, after which a joint operation by the Pakistan Railways and the district administration was carried out in District East.

The operation was carried out in Garibabad and Quaid-e-Azam Colony until Liaquatabad Railway Station. A large number of female police officers were also present during the action. Railway officials said that the operation would be carried out from Liaquatabad till Musa Colony on Saturday (today).

Assistant Engineer Pakistan Railways Shah Muhammad Mustoi said that District Central’s KCR track covered 7.2 kilometres, of which three to four kilometres of the area was encroached. “The operation in Quaid-e-Azam Colony has finished,” adding that more than 50 house additionally had been demolished from Garibabad till Liaquatabad Railway station.