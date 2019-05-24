Curfew in IoK following Kashmiri fighter’s killing

ISLAMABAD: Indian authorities imposed a curfew and strict restrictions in occupied Kashmir to prevent people from holding anti-India and pro-freedom demonstrations on Friday following the killing of a former associate of Burhan Wani the prior evening.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Zakir Musa along with a companion was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Dadsara Tral area of Pulwama district. The killing had triggered massive protests in many parts of the valley, after which the authorities clamped curfew and restrictions in Srinagar, Pulwama, Tral, Awantipora, Shopian, Islamabad and Badgam areas.

Despite restrictions and incessant rains, scores of people reached Noorpora area of Tral — the native area of Musa — to attend his funeral prayers. The authorities also ordered closure of all educational institutions across the valley to prevent students’ protests. The authorities suspended mobile and internet services and reduced the speed of fixed landline broadband connections as well to stop people from uploading updated news and pictures of the situation in the held territory.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, Kashmir University, Srinagar, and Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora Pulwama, postponed all the exams scheduled for Friday.