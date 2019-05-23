Obituary

LONDON: A well-known expatriate Pakistani, Salim Nasir Bajwa passed away recently in Dallas, Texas. He was 87. He was laid to rest in Dallas.

Mr Bajwa was born in 1932 in an agriculture family in Sargodha in what was then British India. He served in the British security services for almost a decade in 1950s. He remained engaged in various entrepreneurial activities in Pakistan and abroad during his eventful life.

Shoaib Bajwa, one of Mr Bajwa’s three sons, a prominent British geopolitical strategist and CEO of CTD Advisors Shoaib Bajwa said: “My father had a full on healthy and happy life, he was always helpful to others, relatives and friends and was always there at times of happiness and sorrow for them. He was a content man and all his life worked hard to live. He preferred happiness and family values over money and always believed that his real assets were his children.”