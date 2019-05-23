PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Director Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPMS) and PhD scholar of KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) Jaseem Khan successfully defended his PhD thesis in bio-chemistry subject on topic “Mapping of Genes Involved in Human Hereditary Infertility” on Thursday.

He completed his PhD research work under the supervision of Prof Dr Rubina Nazli at Bio-Chemistry Department of IBMS, Peshawar. His PhD defense was held in IBMS, where Prof Dr Ahmad Khan of KMC Peshawar was the external examiner. Dr Sadia Fatima of the IBMS attended the defense as internal examiner. During the defence dean of basic medical sciences and Pro-VC KMU Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad, Director, IBMS, Dr Zille Huma, faculty and a number of PhD and MPhil students were also present. Dr Jaseem Khan is the third PhD scholar who is inducted in the sole public sector paramedical institute IPMS of KMU as faculty member and he is also performing the additional duties of director of that institution.