‘Need to inject energy in our Kashmir diplomacy’

Islamabad : Centre for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad organised a conference ‘Enduring Rivalry - Post Indian Election Scenario in Occupied Kashmir’ here on Thursday.

The conference commenced with the opening remarks by Centre for Global & Strategic Studies President Major General (r) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and delivered a speech on ‘Kashmir: A pivot of Indo-Pak Crisis’ and stated that India does not accept the creation of Pakistan by heart and believe that it was a cardinal sin for which Pakistan must be punished. “Indians believe that Pakistan stands in their way of great power status of India. India is targeting Pakistan, Muslims and Kashmiris. West would tolerate Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir which is violation of human rights law. Kashmiris are slaves and aliens in their own homeland,” he added.

He recommended that Pakistan must be made a strong nation strategically and economically.

Former high commissioner of Pakistan to India Ambassador Abdul Basit stated that Pakistan lacks a coherent Kashmir diplomacy. “Government does not understand what dangers lie ahead and it is our own mistakes that has made India to exploit the Kashmir case. The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir has shown no performance and it will continue. We are not clear on how to deal with the Kashmir issue. Most of the times we are stuck with feasibility instead of long term goals. India is in no hurry and mood to resolve the Kashmir issue and is working on the RSS agenda to trifurcate the Kashmir state. Even OIC is not ready to stand with us on this issue. We need to inject energy in our Kashmir diplomacy,” he added.

Ahmer Bilal Soofi, former federal law minister spoke on ‘India’s Human Rights Violations in Kashmir and Role of United Nations’. He said we need to invest in our overseas lawyers in order to make this issue towards a positive outcome. “We should look over legal diplomacy and bring back Kashmir to the centre point where it belongs,” he added.

Mushaal Mullick, social worker, who was guest of honour of the event spoke on Kashmir’s Freedom Movement. She stated that there are thousands of persons locked up in jail and it exposes the brutal acts of India. “The 70 years long martial law in Kashmir is the world’s longest martial law. Kashmir is being provoked to face war everyday by Indians. Pakistan should take ownership against these human rights violations and we need global support,” she added. She urged the participants to raise their voice against the Indian atrocities at every level.

Ambassador Zamir Akram, former ambassador of Pakistan and Permanent Representative to the United Nations presented speech on growing plight of Kashmiris and Silence of international community. He stated that India always wanted to solve the issue bilaterally without the involvement of International community yet Narendra Modi does not want to solve the issue.

Lieutenant General (r) Ghulam Mustafa spoke on ‘Geo-strategic Importance of Kashmir: India’s Struggle for Regional Hegemony’. He stated that Modi is coming to power means brutality is coming again with worst conditions and India is going to resolve this issue according to its own benefits.