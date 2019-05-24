Pak computer scientist honoured

Pakistani computer scientist Asma Zaheer has been honoured with IBM’s highest prestigious award “Best of IBM 2019”. Big Blue's senior leaders landed on the Indonesian province Bali along with 1,000 "Best of IBM (BOI) Honorees" and their guests during this week.



These honorees have been instrumental in leading IBM's return to growth and positioning as the leader in Artificial Intelligence, Hybrid Cloud, Analytics and Cyber Security. The Best of IBM 2019 "winners" were selected from all business units and roles. It was meant for those IBMers who further the success of the company, clients and the world at large. Those who work tirelessly to drive business forward and in turn achieve tremendous results.

Miss Asma Zaheer is the first Pakistani Computer Scientist who has been awarded with this highest prestigious award of the company. Ms Virginia Marie "Ginni" Rometty the current chairman, president, and CEO of IBM presided over the event and applauded the efforts of key performers. Asma completed her undergraduate in Computer Science form Punjab University and Masters from National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (FAST), Lahore. She has been working with IBM Pakistan since 2013 and her role is IGNITE & Test Innovation Practice Leader for IBM’s Global Business Services, Client Innovation Centre (CIC). Asma’s core area of interest is analytics, cloud computing, and cognitive computing systems. This is a moment of pride for the whole nation that tech graduates of the country are really doing well in their respective fields and setting examples for the juniors as well as young graduates.