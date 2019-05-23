Helpline to find lost victims of emergencies

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 has launched the “Rescue Lost Helpline-1192” to reunite the lost emergency victims of accidents, emergency and disaster with their families.

Rescue 1122 deals with around 3000 accidents and emergencies on a daily basis all over Punjab in which it often receives unattended unconscious or dead victims of accidents, emergencies and disasters. Therefore, a dire need was felt to establish a mechanism for reuniting the unattended victims with their families, for which, Rescue Lost Helpline 1192 has been launched. Information or assistance might be got from the helpline in case someone gets lost due to any accident, emergency or disaster.

Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer said this while launching the helpline at Rescue Headquarters here on Thursday. The heads of all wings at Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy attend the ceremony.

While talking to the media, the DG said Rescue 1122 Emergency Service had become a leading emergency service in Pakistan, having infrastructure across Punjab as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir which could be effectively utilised to reunite family members with each other.

He added 1192 number was allocated for Rescue Lost Helpline by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. There would be initially three lines for 24/7 services. The families of lost victims could seek help to locate their lost family members on the helpline. A software application has been developed to have complete information regarding lost victims and searching data from other sources, the DG said.

security: The capital city police officer (CCPO) on Thursday chaired a meeting of all officers of Lahore police chaired to review the security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA). The CCPO directed that security measures must be strictly implemented on Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He said all roads and streets leading to routes of processions on Youm-e-Ali (RA) would be guarded and no one would be allowed to enter the processions without proper checking. He directed that all police officers would remain on duty till the end of all processions.

Meanwhile, he also issued directions to the officers concerned with regard to the upcoming visit of Chinese vice-president to Lahore. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations, Lahore, inspected the route of the main procession which would be taken out on Youm-e-Shahadat-e Ali (RA).

He also inspected the checking mechanism on the routs of the procession, security of the participants of the procession, parking and other arrangements. He checked police pickets in the Bhatti Gate and Moochi Gate areas.