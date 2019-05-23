Justice for Farishta

Farishta Mohmand was a bright and happy soul a few days ago but she has left the whole nation mourning behind her after her dead body was found near Islamabad. Farishta was abducted after which her dead body was found. According to medical reports, she was also raped. This is not happening for the first time in our country. We last year saw the Zainab murder and rape case. We have to take some immediate steps to save our children. Laws and their enforcement are a must to ensure that our children remain safe.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub

*****

How long can we just fight on social media for justice? Or show our anger for just one or two days? How long will the authorities remain quiet and do nothing except holding press conferences? Such reports of rape are coming in day by day. It is unfortunate but true that the voice of justice for Farishta will be lost after a few days and other news will become important for the media and for the people. We must make sure that no other child goes through what little Farishta did.

Farah Khan

Karachi