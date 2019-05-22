Iftar dinner: Opp’s anti-govt drive, economic situation discussed

ISLAMABAD: The opposition plan for launching a movement against the government soon after Ramazan and deteriorating economic situation of the country that has scared the people further since the budget is approaching were the major subjects of discussion in Iftar dinner hosted by Mayor Islamabad Ansar Aziz Sheikh on Wednesday evening in a local hotel.

The guests were concerned about heavy concentration of US military in surrounding waters of Iran and on soil in the neighbouring Arab countries hostile to Tehran. They discussed possibility of breaking out of war between Iran and the United States.

Some guests were of the view that it could trigger a bigger war that could engulf the whole world if Trump goes for ‘misadventure’. They were trying to make out role Pakistan could ideally follow to avoid any adverse impact of such war on it.

Some guests were of the view that US President Trump couldn’t venture to attack Iran since he knows that Iran could smash its fleet anchored in the Indian Ocean within no time. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who is new to such receptions in Islamabad was sharing table with Indian high commissioner Ajay Absaria and had small chat with him.

The Indian high commissioner told the fellow guests that the outcome of the recent polls would be known by today (Thursday) evening as results start pouring in the afternoon. He disputed the claim that electronic voting machines (EVM) could be hacked for rigging in the polls.

He reminded that opposition Congress party won elections in four Indian states last year where initially they complained about the EVM malfunctioning for its defeat but when Congress won the election, nobody mentioned of that afterwards. Former federal minister and stalwart of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Sartaj Aziz announced that he is retiring from the active politics.

Sartaj Aziz served as foreign minister and minister at different times and these days he is busy in penning down his memoires. The PML-N chairman and leader of opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, former Governor Punjab Malik Rafiq Rajwana, Women Ombudsperson Ms Kashmala Tariq, former federal minister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, former national legislatures Malik Ibrar, Anjum Aqeel, hospitality experts Luqman Afzal Munal, Aziz Boolani, former chief of Baitulmal Barrister Abid Waheed Sheikh, Dr Jamal Nasir, Additional Foreign Secretaries Aftab Khokhar and Zaheer Aslam Janjua were conspicuous among the guests.

Zaheer Janjua who is an astute diplomat has been designated as country ambassador for European Union (EU) and Belgium. Mayor Ansar Aziz Sheikh greeted the guests at the main entrance and joined different table during the feast. The ambassador/high commissioners of number of countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Nepal, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Bangladesh, and deputy ambassador China also attended the Iftar dinner.