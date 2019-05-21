Kohli says WC will be a hit for runs

MUMBAI: Cricket fans should expect a run bonanza at the ICC World Cup in England and Wales starting this month, India captain Virat Kohli said Tuesday.

Ahead of India’s departure for the tournament, Kohli said local seaming conditions would likely favour batsmen. “In ICC tournaments the pitches are going to be very good and it’s summer in the UK. We expect high-scoring games,” Kohli told a press conference in Mumbai.

England beat Pakistan 4-0 in a five-match warmup series with nearly every game seeing innings of 350 plus on grounds that will be used for the World Cup. Kohli insisted, however, that World Cup pressure will bring down the totals. Two-time winners India, who start against South Africa in Southampton on June 5, feel they have a strong chance with a potent pace bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. India have some worries over their spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were less impressive in the IPL. “Everyone has to be at their best game intensity from the first match onwards and you don’t have any room for complacency.