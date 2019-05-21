50th Anniversary of the 1st Lunar Landing: Omega Hosts Star-filled Tribute

It was a gathering of greats at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center when OMEGA paid tribute to the mission that made history. OMEGA Ambassador George Clooney along with wife Amal Clooney and an impressive line-up of NASA veterans; including Charlie Duke and Thomas Stafford were in attendance.

After a day of discussions on a range of space-related subjects, media and VIP guests enjoyed a “Golden Moments” dinner served beneath the impressive Saturn 5 rocket.Clearly proud of the Swiss brand’s claim-to-fame as the first watch worn on the Moon, President and CEO of OMEGA Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann summed up the spirit of the occasion. “It’s a huge achievement to land on another world. I can’t think of a better reason to raise a glass in tribute.”

Though OMEGA Ambassador George Clooney drew a great deal of media attention, the self-effacing actor was determined to ensure the spotlight stayed focused on his fellow guests. “It’s a great pleasure to be here - and an honor. I have enormous respect for the people who made the Apollo missions such a success.”***