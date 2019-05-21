Suspected robber held in Gulshan after encounter

The Gulshan police on Tuesday foiled a snatching bid by engaging suspected robbers in a shootout. Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of the Gulshan Police Station said they saw that some armed robbers were busy in robbing citizens near Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block-7, while they were patrolling Allama Shabbir Usmani Road.

The police raised the alarm, and on seeing the cops, the suspects opened fire on them. The police fired back and after an encounter arrested Imran alias Dadoo but his associates managed to escape from the scene after snatching a cellphone and cash from a complainant, Haseebullah.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect told the police that he along with his other associates remained involved in a dozen cases of street crime in District East and District Malir. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, a snatched cellphone, cash and a motorcycle from his possession.

NAB’s recommendation for inquiry

The National Accountability Bureau Karachi has recommended the authorisation of an investigation against officers of the Land Utilisation Department of the Sindh government and others.

A spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that a Regional Board Meeting was held at the NAB Karachi office, wherein an inquiry was recommended for approval by NAB HQ against officers and officials of the Land Utilisation Department and others on the allegation of illegal allotment of 400 acres of government land in Deh Gondpass, District West.

Beside this, the board also recommend a supplementary reference against officers and officials of the Sindh Revenue Department on the allegation of insertion of fake and fabricated revenue entries in Deh register VF-VIII of Deh Songal, Scheme-33, District East, and for the misuse of authority by the revenue officers and illegally extending benefits to private persons.