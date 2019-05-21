KP set to become tourist hub, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to become the tourist hub of the country as the government is making all-out efforts to promote the tourism sector.

The chief minister was speaking at the fourth meeting of the Task Force on Tourism on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan, Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai, Minister for C&W Akbar Ayub, Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and other officials, said a handout.

The chief minister issued instructions to all concerned departments to take initiatives aimed not only at maximising the inflow of tourists but also to ensure that they were properly facilitated at every level.

He stated that the district administrations in collaboration with the local authorities and TMAs should ensure proper waste disposal and cleanliness in the touristic valleys of Galiyat, Naran, Kalam and Chitral so as to keep the local environment clean and green. The chief minister also directed the Health Department to ensure availability of doctors and medicine in all BHUs and RHCs along with the provision of mobile health facilities in the touristic valleys of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat and Chitral in the forthcoming summer.

He was informed that previously tourists were hesitant to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to lack of government arrangements and facilities. In comparison, last year witnessed a huge influx of tourists who thronged the scenic valleys of the province owing to extended facilitation of visitors by concerned departments.

The chief minister was informed that to provide special security to the visiting tourists, the Police Department would deploy tourist police to ensure proper Traffic Management Plan so as to avoid traffic congestions.

The police will not only help in providing security but will also help in facilitating the incoming visitors. The deployment of police was expected to initiate from Eidul Fitr onwards which would help ensure the safety of tourists and smooth flow of traffic in the scenic valleys of the province especially in Galiyat, Naran, Kalam and Chitral valleys.