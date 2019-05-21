close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
May 22, 2019

Al-Qaeda present in Afghanistan: General Miller

Top Story

A
Agencies
May 22, 2019

KABUL: The US and NATO Forces Commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller has said there are some indications about the movement of al-Qaeda elements in some parts of Afghanistan but gave no details about the nature of these movements.

“We have seen al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Yes, in different parts of Afghanistan. In different parts of Afghanistan, we can find them, so it’s not one particular region, it’s across the country,” said Miller.

He said the United States will continue its cooperation and partnership with the Afghan forces and the Afghan citizens.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story