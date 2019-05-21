Al-Qaeda present in Afghanistan: General Miller

KABUL: The US and NATO Forces Commander in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller has said there are some indications about the movement of al-Qaeda elements in some parts of Afghanistan but gave no details about the nature of these movements.

“We have seen al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. Yes, in different parts of Afghanistan. In different parts of Afghanistan, we can find them, so it’s not one particular region, it’s across the country,” said Miller.

He said the United States will continue its cooperation and partnership with the Afghan forces and the Afghan citizens.