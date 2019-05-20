Stand together

This refers to the article, 'The inheritance of loss' (May 19) by Ghazi Salahuddin. In the writer's opinion, the opposition parties will jointly protest against high inflation and the worsening state of the economy. The question arises: will the leaders of these parties still protest if the cases of money laundering and corruption against them are withdrawn somehow?

Pakistan is facing the challenges of a hybrid war which is badly hurting our economy. The opposition should join the ruling party in combating the unconventional war initiated by common enemies instead of creating instability by taking to the streets.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA