MDA announces revisiting Multan metro bus project

MULTAN: The Multan Development Authority has announced revisiting the Multan metro bus project and carrying out a pillar to pillar inspection of 18.5km long metro route.

The authorities also ordered evolving a mechanism for checking maintenance on continuous basis. The MDA has ordered revisiting and inspection after receiving massive complaints of use of substandard construction material in erection of pillars and flyovers. The complaints appeared when construction material fell down on the ground from flyovers in one year of construction, the MDA officials said on Monday. MDA Director General Tanveer Iqbal had ordered revisiting and pillar to pillar inspection the metro flyovers, they said. The special teams of the MDA would remove lacunas in flyovers after in depth examination of metro route construction, the officials added. The MDA had ordered constitution of a supervisory committee for technical checking of five portions of metro route and development of a mechanism on permanent basis for the monitoring of whole mechanism. MDA Director General Tanveer Iqbal had directed to make ToRs and SOPs for the supervisory committee, the officials said.

Earlier, cracks had reportedly appeared in a newly-constructed metro bus flyover as rubble fell from a portion of it. The district administration had ordered complete inspection of the flyover in April last. The officials from the district administration along with the inquiry committee members inspected the affected portions at Chungi No 6 along. The DG had now ordered action against the contractor and the officials concerned, the official told. The DG had ordered a complete inspection of metro flyovers in the next two days, the officials added.