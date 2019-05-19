DC holds open forums in Upper Chitral

BOONI: Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud has assured all possible cooperation to address the issues confronting the people of Upper Chitral district.

He was talking to the local people at the Khuli Kutchehries (public forums) in various areas of Upper Chitral. “Committees will be formed to solve issues.

The government wants to provide all facilities to the people of far-off areas,” the deputy commissioner told the elders at an open forum in Mastuj.

The elders from Yarkhun, Laspur and other areas attended the gathering. Shah Saud has taken over charge as first deputy commissioner of Upper Chitral recently and it was his maiden visit to the far-off areas.

“My office will always remain open for you and we will solve issues through mutual cooperation,” he added.

The elders also apprised the DC about various issues, especially the dilapidated condition of the Booni-Shandur Road.

Later, he visited Harchin in Laspur valley and listened to the grievances of the people. He went to Morkhow tehsil and addressed an open forum in Warijun.

The official was schedule to hold an open forum in Torkhow tehsil but postponed for heavy rain.

Appointment of lady doctor demanded: The elected representatives have called upon the Health Department to appoint one more lady doctor at the government hospital in Booni.

THQ hospital Booni needs one more lady doctor for its gynae ward. At present, Dr Zohra Wali is working at the gynae ward and attends to 150 to 200 patients daily at the outpatient department (OPD). Besides, she also deals with emergency cases at night.

It is not possible for any doctor, that too for a woman, to tend to such a large number of patients.

Nazimeen Forum President Muhammad Pervez Lal demanded that the government should appoint another female doctor at the gynae ward to facilitate patients at the only public sector hospital of the new district of Upper Chitral.