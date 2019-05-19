Qul for Usama Qamar held

LALAMUSA: Qul for Usama Qamar, son of PPP Central Punjab president and former information minister Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira, was held at Kaira House on Sunday. After Qul, Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira while addressing the participants, said that Usama was a gift from the Almighty Allah.

He thanked the people of Pakistan who condoled with him and his family on the sad demise of his son. Qul was attended by a number of people from various walks of life, including ex-CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, former chairman of Senate Raza Rabbani, Sindh Senior Minister for Irrigation, Works and Services Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, ex- National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan, MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain, JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, senior politician Javed Hashmi, ex-minister Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, ex-MNA Nawabzada Mazhar, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul, Ch Shabbir Ahmed Kotla, Ch Jaffar Iqbal, MPA Haji Imran Zafar, Mian Imran Masood, Sheikh Tariq Mahmood and AC Faisal Abbas Mangat, participated in the ceremony.