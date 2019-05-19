Punjab IGP orders stern action against rapists

Rawalpindi : Inspect general of the police (IGP) Punjab, Captain (r) Arif Nawaz Khan reacting on the Rawalpindi rape case, said "Strongest possible action will be taken against the cops, allegedly involved in gang rape of young girl on Saturday."

The IGP Punjab directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, not to accept any pressure from any corner during the course of investigation.

In a shocking incident occurred last day, three police constable (Muhafaz Force) of Rawalpindi Police abducted a young girl from a posh area at around 2 am on May 16, 2019 and gang raped her for the next two hours in the rear seat of official police vehicle before dropping her off near her hostel located in Commercial Centre, Satellite Town at around 4 am.

The three Rawalpindi Police constables were accompanied by a young civilian. They were identified as Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem and civilian young man Amir Sikandar. All four were arrested and their medical tests have been conducted already.

The police produced the accused before the court of and demanded their physical. The court after hearing the case, handed all four accused over to police on five-day physical remand.

The suspects were booked under sections: 376B, 367A and 382 PPC. The investigation of the case has been shifted to CIA by the CPO.