Court dismisses case against journalist Shahzeb Jilani

KARACHI: The Judicial Magistrate has disposed off the case against senior journalist Shahzeb Jilani due to lack of evidence and remarked the case did not have grounds to be prosecuted.

During the hearing, the judge ruled that the FIR is not maintainable and the evidence is insufficient for prosecution. The judge declared the case as C-class and, therefore, dismissed the FIR. The FIA had registered a case against Jilani on April 6 on a complaint filed by Advocate Maulvi Muhammad Iqbal Haider. The complaint was filed on March 28. The FIR was registered against Jilani under sections of cyber terrorism, hate speech, electronic fraud, incitement, indecent behaviour and defamation.