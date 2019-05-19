close
Mon May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019

The axe on the poor

Newspost

 
May 20, 2019

This refers to the editorial, ‘Falling rupee’ (May 18). All that we have learnt in the past nine months is that PM Imran Khan and his people do not know anything about economics and governance.

He should have known that devaluation only increases the cost of imports and does not result in increased exports. The prices of petrol, gas, electricity and essential items are bound to go through the roof. Of course, Imran Khan and his ministers will not be affected, as they are among the elite. It’s the middle class and the poor who will be most affected.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

More From Newspost