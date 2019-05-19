Iram fifty helps Pak Women seal T20I thriller against SA

PIETERMARITZBURG, South Africa: Pakistan Women edged 2-1 ahead in their T20I series against South Africa after winning a thrilling game here on Sunday.

South Africa had looked to have sealed the result, putting up a strong 138-3 on the back of Tazmin Brits’ maiden T20I half-century before striking early in the reply.

Brits’ 70* ensured South Africa recovered from the early loss of Lizelle Lee, who was run out for two. She and Nadine de Klerk added 80 for the second wicket, and though de Klerk and Chloe Tryon each fell in the space of five balls, to Rameen Shamin and Aliya Riaz respectively, an unbeaten 18-ball 28 from Proteas skipper Sune Luus ensured her side finished strongly.

But Brits was the star, striking nine fours and a six in her 61-ball knock, scoring over half her side’s runs and providing the backbone of what looked a good score, and seemed even better soon into Pakistan’s chase.

After slipping to 3-3 in the third over, Pakistan’s cause looked hopeless, especially with mainstays Javeria Khan, who edged behind, and captain Bismah Maroof, who was bowled, two of the three dismissed.

However, Nida Dar and Iram Javed added 77 runs for the fourth wicket to repair the damage. The former was bowled for 32 by Moseline Daniels, but Iram and new batter Aliya took Pakistan close, adding 44 to bring their side within 15 runs of their target.

A late stumble ensured a thrilling finish, with Aliya falling for 30 to give Daniels superb figures of 3-13, and Iram falling to the first ball of the final over for 55. It was her first international half-century, with her highest score in 41 ODIs and T20Is before today a mere 21. But she displayed the nous of a seasoned pro to dig in while ensuring the asking rate didn’t spiral.

However, it seemed that the day’s other half-centurion would have the last laugh, with Brits’ excellent catch accounting for Iram. But the experienced Sana Mir held her nerve, moving across to the off-side to swing a boundary and a match-winning two through leg, and sealing a superb win for her side.