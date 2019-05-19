Asia e University of Malaysia signs MoU with ICMAP

Islamabad: Asia e University (AeU) and ICMA Pakistan entered into a Memorandum of Understanding at Malaysian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Malaysian High Commissioner, His Excellency Mr. Ikram Bin Mohammad Ibrahim hosted ceremony and witnessed the signing of MoU between two premier institutions. ICMA Pakistan delegation was led by its president Mr. Zia ul Mustafa and OM International, which is AeU partner in Pakistan, was represented by its CEO Prof. Dr. Omar Masood and Mohammad Maqbool FCA.

The objective of collaboration between both institutions is to provide ICMA members with the opportunity to pursue research based MS and PhD programmes of AeU and help create a research based accountancy profession in Pakistan.

In the above context it bears mention that O.M. International (Pvt) Ltd- an official partner of AeU in Pakistan was instrumental in bringing the parties together and signing the cooperation agreement.

Participation of Malaysian High Commission in Pakistan in the event carries a special significance given Pakistan and Malaysia’s commitment to Asian Cooperation dialogue (ACD) under which AeU was established to bridge the digital gap in ACD member countries including Pakistan.******