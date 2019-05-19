close
Mon May 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

Rangers arrest 19 suspects in raids across city

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2019

During their targeted operations in Karachi, the Sindh Rangers arrested 13 suspects, including dacoits.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Sohrab Goth, Mobina Town, Kharadar, Garden, Eidgah and Nabi Bux areas. He said they had arrested 13 suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Nabi Bux, Haseeb, Muhammad Noman Abbasi, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Sadiq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Shahid, Mubeen, Muhammad Waqas and Hashaam.

The spokesman said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of dacoities, street crimes and other criminal offences. The soldiers also recovered weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for carrying out further legal action, he added.

The Rangers spokesman said the paramilitary force also conducted intelligence-based raids in the Brigade and Ferozabad areas, from where they arrested six suspects, who were identified as Farhan Javed, Azhar Abbas, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Asif and Faisal Qureshi.

He said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of armed robbery cases, adding that the soldiers also recovered weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects.

Minor dies

A minor girl was killed when a ceiling fan in her house fell on top of her in the Malir area on Sunday. According to rescue sources, seven-year-old Haya, daughter of Saleem, suffered severe head injuries and died when the ceiling fan fell on her at her house in Malir No. 15. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for carrying out medico-legal formalities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi