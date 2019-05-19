Rangers arrest 19 suspects in raids across city

During their targeted operations in Karachi, the Sindh Rangers arrested 13 suspects, including dacoits.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Sohrab Goth, Mobina Town, Kharadar, Garden, Eidgah and Nabi Bux areas. He said they had arrested 13 suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Yaseen, Nabi Bux, Haseeb, Muhammad Noman Abbasi, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Sadiq, Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Shahid, Mubeen, Muhammad Waqas and Hashaam.

The spokesman said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of dacoities, street crimes and other criminal offences. The soldiers also recovered weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for carrying out further legal action, he added.

The Rangers spokesman said the paramilitary force also conducted intelligence-based raids in the Brigade and Ferozabad areas, from where they arrested six suspects, who were identified as Farhan Javed, Azhar Abbas, Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Asif and Faisal Qureshi.

He said the arrested suspects were involved in a number of armed robbery cases, adding that the soldiers also recovered weapons and looted items from the possession of the suspects.

Minor dies

A minor girl was killed when a ceiling fan in her house fell on top of her in the Malir area on Sunday. According to rescue sources, seven-year-old Haya, daughter of Saleem, suffered severe head injuries and died when the ceiling fan fell on her at her house in Malir No. 15. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for carrying out medico-legal formalities.