NAB summons Zardari on 24th, Bilawal on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probing the fake bank accounts scam has summoned the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on May 24 with regard to Park Lane Estate Pvt Ltd and Opal-225, a joint venture of Zardari Group Ltd.

Earlier, the NAB summoned Bilawal on May 17, but he did not appear before the CIT of the NAB Rawalpindi. He had communicated to the NAB through a correspondence that he already had other scheduled meetings and it would be appropriate to give another date for appearance.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on May 23 in the Opal-225 case.

According to sources, the NAB has also asked Zardari to bring the replies of the questionnaire which was handed over to him in his previous appearance on May 16. The NAB has handed over him questionnaires in three different cases that include Joint Venture Opel 225, Agriculture Income and Harish and Company.