Chinese ambassador discusses business potential with Punjab CM

Rawalpindi : Yao Jing, Ambassador of China and Long Dingbin, Counsellor General called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed bilateral business relations and potential between the friendly countries.

The ambassador thanked the chief minister for extending cooperation towards business and for providing conducive environment for the Chinese companies already engaged in doing business in Punjab and Pakistan, especially for the two name Delli-Glass and Futon which have recently commenced their business.

Sardar Usman Buzdar assured the ambassador that his government is fully committed as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan to create investment friendly environment in line with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) agreement. He assured that his government will extend all possible facilities and cooperation to the Chinese businessmen and investors, who can come and invest in any sector.

The chief minister reiterated that the doors of his institutions and teams are open for Chinese businessmen on 24/7 hour basis.

During the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Illyas Khan, Chairman, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) stressed the need of improving exports to China to reduce the prevailing huge trade deficit.

He briefed the attendees about existing potential that lies within dairy and livestock, textile and garments sectors and invited businessmen from China to invest in Punjab which would be beneficial for both the nations.

PBIT Chairman also briefed the ambassador with the potential in trade of meat which at present is being exported through Vietnam.

Sardar Tanveer Illyas assured the ambassador that he himself along with PBIT team would ensure that businessmen from China are facilitated to their utmost expectations and be given hassle free conducive environment and facilitation in all facets.