Youth held for shaving off girl’s head

LAHORE: Factory Area investigation police arrested a youth for breaking an arm of a girl and shaving off her head.

The accused identified as Dashab Khah had nursed a grudge against the girl, Sadia, a second year student, for rejecting his marriage proposal. On the day of the incident, he subjected her to severe torture and shaved off her head.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Town investigation police arrested one Iftikhar for killing his father-in-law, Gull Zeb. The accused had also shot at and wounded his wife. Kahna investigation police arrested a woman, Zarqa Shahid of Eden Lane Villas-II, for torturing her maid, Hadia Eman. The girl was handed over to Child Protection Bureau.

Security: The DIG Operations visited various mosques on Friday to review the security arrangements made there. He visited the mosques, including Data Darbar mosque and checked the security arrangements.

All divisional SPs, DSPs, 84 inspectors, 257 upper subordinates, 60 lady constables and over 3,000 jawans performed security duty on Friday. Meanwhile, the SSP Operations visited Jamia Masjig Qudsia, Jamia Masjid Australia Chowk, Shah Hussain Masjid, Lytton Road, Jamia Masjid Ya Rasool Allah, Gulshan Ravi Road, Jamia Masjid Ghausia, Samanabad and reviewed the security arrangements.

road accidents: A man and a woman were killed in two road accidents on Friday. A 30-year-old woman was run over and killed by a speeding van near Kalma Chowk. The victim was identified as Robina. A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by a rashly-driven tractor-trolley near Gulshan Iqbal Park. The victim identified as Ghulam Ahmad hailed from Gujranwala. He was on his way on a bike when a speeding tractor trolley hit and killed him.