Sat May 18, 2019
May 18, 2019

Nawaz will go to London: Humayun

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Humayun Akhtar has said Nawaz Sharif will go to London and the opposition protest call will be withdrawn after his departure to London.

He said this while talking to the media here Friday. He said it will be the government effort that result-oriented steps are taken after the IMF programme. The details of the IMF programme will come to light soon.

The PTI leader said there was no option other than going to the IMF. He remarked: “I think assistance will have to be acquired from China before budget. We have perception about reduction in defence budget due to the IMF programme.”

