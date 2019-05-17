close
Sat May 18, 2019
Christians organise Iftar dinner to promote interfaith harmony

National

ISLAMABAD: An Iftar dinner was arranged here on Friday by the Christian community to promote interfaith harmony, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, equality and respect for the humanity in order to counter extremism and promote peace and stability in the society.

The ceremony arranged by Diocese of Islamabad Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad at Our Lady of Lourdes Minor Seminary in Rawalpindi under the Sayaban-e-Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan was attended by several scholars. In their views on the occasion, the participants said such events are the best way to bring people from different religions together as well as bridge the gap between different religious communities. They termed the event a unique occasion that will go a long way in bringing about interfaith harmony. They also stressed the need for concerted moves to foster tolerance and solidarity among all religions in Pakistan. They were of the view that only a tolerant society based on the principles of interfaith harmony can ensure social inclusion.

