Blanket amnesty

The Naya Pakistan Government has announced an amnesty scheme to help tax evaders and other white-collar criminals to legalize their illicit income by paying a mere four percent. This will make law-abiding honest taxpayers wonder why they obeyed the law and paid due taxes at the rate of up to 30 percent all these years.

I suggest that a blanket amnesty should be announced for all other criminals as well. The government should immediately pardon all murderers, etc immediately. If nothing else, this measure will save much money being spent on those who are living in our jails at public expense.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi