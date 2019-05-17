close
Sat May 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 18, 2019

Man held for killing wife for ‘honour’

Karachi

Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in Surjani Town. Mastan Ali alias Lal Baba, son of Sona Mian, was arrested by the investigation wing of the Surjani police station.

According to investigation officer Tariq Khalid, the suspect was involved in the murder of his wife. He took his wife, Hajira Bibi, to Rozi Goth on May 12 where he axed her to death. After killing the victim, the man took her cell phone, cash and jewelry along with him in a bid to change the nature of the incident. The IO said Ali killed his wife apparently in the name of honour.

