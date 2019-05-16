Govt to start housing scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to start Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Layyah, Bhakkar and Quaidabad (Khushab) and the process of receiving applications from people will start within next few days.

This was announced in the governing body meeting of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency under the chair of Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed. DG PHATA Liaqat Chattah and others attended the meeting. The minister directed for giving final shape to the arrangements with regard to start of low-cost houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

The meeting constituted a six-member committee for final selection of proposed sites in Lahore. This committee will submit its report after visiting of all the proposed sites. The meeting also decided to constitute committee for preparing a report for setting up of a new city in Padri district Rawalpindi. Both the committees will submit their reports within one week.

The minister directed that PHATA governing body meeting be called fortnightly to expedite work on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The work relating to amendments in PHATA bylaws should also completed soon to provide relief to people and builders. Briefing was also given about the design of Multan project of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.