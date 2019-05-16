UAE not to make accusations on ships attack

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has said that it would not intend to make accusations on the ships’ attack off the UAE coasts, according to media reports.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said that he did not speculate on who might have carried out the attack, saying he would not jump the gun to make accusations.

Speaking to reporters in Dubai on Wednesday evening Dr Anwar Gargash cautioned restraint rather than any further increase in hostilities. He said that the authorities have been working with partners to investigate on the oil tanker issue.

Dr Anwar Gargash reiterated that the country remains committed to peace, despite recent escalations in the region that have increased tension between the US and Iran. On Sunday, the United Arab Emirates said that four commercial vessels had been sabotaged near Fujairah emirate.