6 die, 13 injured in Khuzdar’s Naach accident

QUETTA: At least six people died while 13 others including women and children sustained injuries driver of a passenger bus lost control and hit two other buses parked on National Highway near Naach area of Khuzdar district late Tuesday night.

According to Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, two passengers buses carrying commuters were parked beside National Highway at Naach area due to rain when third speedy passenger coach hit them.

The reason of accident was reported to be rain. As a result, six commuters died on the spot while 13 others including women and children received injuries.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to district headquarters hospital and Wadh’s hospital where two of them injured victims are stated to be in serious condition.