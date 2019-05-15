close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 16, 2019

6 die, 13 injured in Khuzdar’s Naach accident

National

A
APP
May 16, 2019

QUETTA: At least six people died while 13 others including women and children sustained injuries driver of a passenger bus lost control and hit two other buses parked on National Highway near Naach area of Khuzdar district late Tuesday night.

According to Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, two passengers buses carrying commuters were parked beside National Highway at Naach area due to rain when third speedy passenger coach hit them.

The reason of accident was reported to be rain. As a result, six commuters died on the spot while 13 others including women and children received injuries.

Levies forces on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to district headquarters hospital and Wadh’s hospital where two of them injured victims are stated to be in serious condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan