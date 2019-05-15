close
Thu May 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2019

Shadab eyes two warm-up matches ahead of WC

Sports

May 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Shadab Khan eyes playing two warm-up matches ahead of the start of the World Cup to get the required match fitness well in time for the opening match against West Indies at Bristol on May 31. Shadab Khan in a media chat on Wednesday at the Pindi Stadium confirmed that he would make efforts to play warm up matches ahead of the World Cup. "During the last four days I have started training and bowling. I feel I am in good rhythm. What I need are a couple of matches to get back into match fitness. I plan to play two warm up matches ahead of the start of the World Cup." Pakistan are to play Afghanistan on May 24 and then against Bangladesh on May 26.

