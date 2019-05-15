close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 16, 2019

No quick fix

Newspost

 
May 16, 2019

All over the world, political parties differ on various issues, which are debated in parliaments and decisions are made by voting. In Pakistan, there is an unending spiral of blame game: each party holds its rivals responsible for all the problems faced by the country. A deep analysis may, however, reveal that a significant number of problems go back to before the independence of Pakistan. For example, the low literacy rates, aversion towards population planning, weak democratic culture, and feudal mindset were deep-rooted characteristics which have no quick-fix formula.

Another problem is the pervasiveness of corruption, and inadequate civic sense, in all the spheres of life which is beyond the abilities of any party to control overnight. Better understanding and congenial relations rather than severe conflict can be achieved by a realistic review of the ground realities.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost